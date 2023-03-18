MIW vs UPW WPL 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur takes stunning catch to dismiss Devika Vaidya | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Harmanpreet Kaur takes stunning catch to send back UPW opener Devika Vaidya

MIW vs UPW WPL 2023: Table-toppers Mumbai Indians faced the No.3 team in the tournament- UP Warriorz in their sixth match of the WPL 2023. Harmanpreet Kaur's side managed to get 127 on a slow pitch of the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai as Issy Wong powered the MI side. In the chase, MI tasted early success as Harmanpreet Kaur took a stunning catch diving to her right to dismiss the Warriorz opener Devika Vaidya.

Warriorz walked out to chase the 128-run total with Alyssa Healy and Devika Vaidya in the middle. They needed a strong start to get a win under their belt. However, their desires were shattered quickly with a wicket in the 2nd over. Hayley Matthews bowled over as she lured Vaidya into a dive, only to find the outside tickle. Standing at slips, Kaur dived to her right to take a brilliant catch.

The MI side scored 127/10 from 20 overs as the pitch assisted the slow bowlers. Matthews scored 35 from 30, while Kaur and Won scored 25 and 32, respectively. For UPW, Sophie Ecclestone grabbed three wickets, followed by two each from Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Deepti Sharma. MI are already guaranteed of a playoff spot after winning five out of five games. They are now looking for the top spot in the league stage and directly qualify for the finals.

Mumbai have registered win against all the four teams- Gujarat Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz. They also defeated the Giants in the reverse fixture, which booked their spot in the playoffs.

MIW's Playing XI:

Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

UPW's Playing XI:

Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

