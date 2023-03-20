MIW vs DCW: Jemimah Rodrigues shines on field, takes screamer before displaying floss dance | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Jemimah Rodrigues shines on field

MIW vs DCW: Delhi Capitals' Jemimah Rodrigues starred on the field as table toppers Mumbai and Delhi faced each other in the 18th match of the Women's Premier League. Going into the match, Harmanpreet Kaur's side were on the first spot as they looked to confirm their top spot in the league stage, while Meg Lanning's girls aimed to keep the fight for the first spot going. Meanwhile, batter Jemimah Rodrigues had a brilliant day in the field.

Rodrigues is a gun fielder and she showed just that in the match against Mumbai at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. After the Capitals won the toss, Kapp provided them with a flier as she sent back Yastika Bhatia and Nat Sciver Brunt in her second over of the game. But there was a Jemimah soon to follow. Shikha Pandey pitched one fuller to Hayley Matthews as she looked to play it wide of mid-on. But Jemimah ran, stretched and dived to grab a brilliant catch on her right. Even Rodrigues could not believe how she took that as her reaction was priceless.

Watch the Video:

This was not only from the young Indian. She also displayed the popular floss dance moves when she caught the big fish, Harmanpreet Kaur. The MI captain looked set and was aiming at a big total. She had hit 23 runs in 25 balls on a challenging pitch and looked to continue. But Shikha Pandey again helped Rodrigues take some limelight. She bowled another one full on off as Kaur wanted to slog it over mid-wicket but found Rodrigues at the fence. The young Indian was happy and pumped to get the Indian captain and celebrated with a floss dance.

Watch the Video:

Latest Cricket News