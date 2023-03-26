MIW vs DCW WPL 2023: Harmanpreet's Mumbai become champions of tournament, beat Delhi in nail biter

Follow us on Image Source : AP Mumbai becomes WPL 2023 champion

MIW vs DCW WPL 2023: The Mumbai Indians side became the champions of the first ever Women's Premier League as they defeated the Delhi Capitals in a nail-biter by 7 wickets. The MIW side chased down the tricky target of 132 runs as Nat Sciver and Harmanpreet Kaur helped the team get over the line in the final over of the game. Capitals produced a show after being bundled out for 131 and pushed Mumbai to its limit.

Chasing the target of 131, Mumbai Indians recieved setback with both the openers- Yastika Bhatia and falling inside the powerplay. As the run rate shooted up and stood a little shy of 8, Kaur and Nat Sciver staged a fightback. The duo steadied the ship before freeing their hands a bit around the mid inning phase. Kaur was once again run out when the team was at 95 runs in 16 overs, hinting a comeback from the Capitals. But Nat Sciver and Amelia Kerr clinched the nail biter as the latter took the aggressor's role to wrap the contest in the final over with 3 balls to spare.

The Delhi Capitals side managed to score 131 runs in the first innings, thanks to the heroic efforts of the last pair- Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav. Capitals were in all sorts of trouble and were staring at a score well below a hundred when they lost wickets in bunches. It all started with Issy Wong jolting the Capitals line-up with three wickets in her first two overs. Even though, Shafali, Capsey and Rodrigues went back, the game was not gone as Lanning was still standing tall in the middle. After the fourth wicket, Lanning was caught in a mix-up with Jonassen and was run out in the 12 over when the score was at 74. Mumbai continued their show as Matthews produced dream figures with 4 overs, 2 maidens, 5 runs, and 3 wickets. It looked Capitals were gone but the rescue came right at the end from Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav. The duo made some very crucial runs and stitched a stand of 52 off just 24 balls. This took Lanning's side to 131/9.

WPL 2023 Awards:

Nat Sciver became the player of the match

Hayley Matthews became the player of the tournament. She also took the purple cap with 16 wickets.

Meg Lanning won the orange cap.

Harmanpreet won the catch of the season

Yastika Bhatia won the Emerging Player award.

Latest Cricket News