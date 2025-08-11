Mithali Raj, Yuvraj Singh mark '50 days to go' for ICC Women's World Cup at Trophy Tour launch in Mumbai The 13th edition of the ICC Women's World Cup will be hosted by India in India and Sri Lanka, starting on September 30, with the co-hosts taking on each other in the opening game. Indian cricketers Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues were also present at the event.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) held the '50 days to go' event for the ICC Women's World Cup in Mumbai on Monday, August 11, while launching the Trophy Tour across India, the hosts of the tournament. Former India captain Mithali Raj and India's World Cup winner in 2011, Yuvraj Singh, graced their presence on Monday, while the event was also attended by the ICC Chairman Jay Shah, ICC Chief Executive Sanjog Gupta, BCCI secretary Davajit Saikia and players from the Indian team, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues.

Shah expressed his excitement during the event, suggesting that the tournament could be a defining moment for the women's game in the country and was confident that it would give a world-class experience to everyone involved.

“The return of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 to India comes at a defining moment for the women’s game, setting the stage for a truly world-class tournament that will further elevate the sport’s global stature," Shah was quoted as saying in an ICC statement. “With just 50 days to go until the start of the tournament, preparations are well underway, and excitement is building. I extend my best wishes to all participating teams as they gear up for the challenge. I am confident they will have an unforgettable experience in India and Sri Lanka.”

This will be the fourth time that the Women's ODI World Cup will be taking place after 1978, 1997 and 2013. With PCB and BCCI agreeing on neutral venues in cases when one of them hosts the ICC event, Sri Lanka too have been handed as many as five home games, apart from all games of Pakistan.

Former India captain Mithali Raj, on the other hand, was confident of the Women in Blue doing well, stating that they have been tracking well, especially after the England series and winning the maiden title, if it happens, on home soil, will be incomparable.

"The way the team has been doing over the last one year, not just in ODIs, but in T20Is. A wonderful series in England, beating England in England," she said. "I can see with their confidence, and being there in the home world cup. I think nothing better." The tournament begins on September 30, with India and Sri Lanka taking on each other, but the suspense remains around the venue in Bengaluru since the stampede in June.