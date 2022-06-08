From Jhulan Goswami to VVS Laxman, here are best reactions as Mithali Raj retires from cricket

Follow us on Image Source : AFP Mithali Raj | File Photo

Mithali Raj announced her retirement from all forms of cricket, and it wouldn't be an overstatement to say that Indian cricket owes a lot to the legend.

A once a multi-generation cricketer, Raj came at a time when women's cricket in India wasn't even talked about. Now, she leaves a team brimming with confidence and fans with belief.

As soon as Mithali announced her retirement, Twitter went into an absolute frenzy. Here are some of the best reactions.

Like all journeys, this one must come to an end: This is how Mithali Raj announced her retirement. The journey might have ended for the legend. But, Raj's legacy will continue to inspire millions out there.

Cricket is all about impact. Impact on the game, a series, the team, a country, an entire generation. We all know this. But, not every cricketer can create an impact this grand. Not every cricketer can inspire generations to come.

For India though, Mithali Raj has done exactly that. She is not a once in a generation player. No. She is once a multi-generation cricketer whose legacy will far outlive her 23-years-long journey in the game of cricket.

Let's put things into perspective. At 19 years, Mithali was the youngest cricketer to score a double-century in the Women's Test. The record is still intact in 2022.

She is the only Indian woman to score a double century in tests. Raj is the 2nd player to score more than 10,000-runs in women's cricket and has the 2nd highest average in ODI's.

She led India to their first World Cup final vs Australia in 2005. Next year, with her at the helm, Mithali led India to its first test series victory in England. India has also won 4 consecutive Asia Cup titles under Mithali Raj. In 2017 too, she led India into the finals of another World Cup.

Although Raj couldn't win the ultimate prize for her country, she did what most fail to do. Mithali made us believe. When India took on England in the final of the World Cup in 2017 at the Lord's Cricket Ground, every Indian believed.

The team may not have performed as expected in the recently concluded World Cup, but again, we believed. This may not seem like a big thing if you have just started following women's cricket, but for those who have seen the rise, the belief to them is worth gold.

So, the journey might be over. But the legacy, the belief, will far outlive her 23-year-long career. And that right there is Mithali's impact. That right there is Mithali's contribution. That right there is Mithali Dorai Raj for you.