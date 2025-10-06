Mithali Raj, Ravi Kalpana stand are set to be unveiled during Women's World Cup in Visakhapatnam On October 12, the Andhra Cricket Association will honour Mithali Raj and Ravi Kalpana by naming stadium stands after them at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam, ahead of India’s ODI World Cup match against South Africa.

Visakhapatnam:

The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) is set to honour Mithali Raj and Ravi Kalpana on October 12, ahead of India’s ODI World Cup match against Australia at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. To recognise their remarkable contributions to cricket, stands at the stadium will be named in their honour.

This unprecedented move marks the first time that women cricketers have been commemorated with stadium stands named after them at the Vizag venue, reflecting a growing recognition of their contributions to the sport. Meanwhile, the initiative came about following a suggestion by star Indian batter Smriti Mandhana during a “Breaking Boundaries” discussion in August 2025, where she spoke with Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh.

During the conversation, Mandhana highlighted the lack of prominent tributes to women cricketers at major sporting venues, specifically pointing out the absence of stands named after women players at the ACA-VDCA Stadium. She emphasised that dedicating stadium sections in honour of female cricket legends would not only celebrate their achievements but also inspire young girls across the country to pursue cricket professionally.

Nara Lokesh fulfill’s Mandhana’s appeal

Responding swiftly to Mandhana’s appeal, Minister Nara Lokesh engaged with the ACA, resulting in the decision to name two stands after Mithali and Kalpana. Lokesh remarked that Mandhana’s suggestion resonated deeply with public sentiment and symbolised a broader commitment to gender equality in sports.

“Smriti Mandhana’s thoughtful suggestion captured a wider public sentiment. Translating that idea into immediate action reflects our collective commitment to gender parity and to acknowledging the trailblazers of women’s cricket,” Lokesh said.

Notably, Mithali played 333 matches for India, having scored 10868 runs in international cricket. Under her leadership, India also qualified for the final of the ODI World Cup in 2017. Kalpana, on the other hand, has played seven matches for the national team.

On the other hand, India have won both their matches in the ongoing women’s World Cup. Next up, they will face South Africa in Vizag on October 9.