Mithali Raj explains Ash Gardner’s miscalculation behind RCB’s historic win in WPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Gujarat Giants by six wickets in the opening game of the WPL 2025. Chasing 202 runs, the visitors were under pressure, especially after losing two quick wickets but veteran Ellyse Perry played a scintillating knock of 57 runs off 34 deliveries, followed by blistering knocks by Richa Ghosh and Kanika Ahuja. The keeper-batter changed the complexion of the game, hitting an unbeaten 64 runs off 27 while Kanika made 30 off 13.

Courtesy of their effort, RCB chased the highest total in WPL history. Gujarat Giants captain Ash Gardner, who smashed 79* runs off 37 deliveries and picked two wickets in the second over, saved her overs for Richa but the move didn’t work well, as the India youngster smashed her 22 runs in the 16th over, which changed the dynamics of the game.

Reflecting upon that, former Gujarat Giants coach Mithali Raj noted that Gardner struggled to find the right grip, indicating that the dew might have played a role in her leaking so many runs in the over. Raj believes that Gardner eventually made it easy for Richa, who timed the balls beautifully and was not necessarily attempting to play big shots.

“Think Ashleigh Gardner saved her two overs for Richa Ghosh and Georgia Wareham. However, she struggled to get the right grip, or perhaps, as is often the case with her, the more she gets hit, the quicker she bowls,” Raj said while talking to JioHotstar.

“This actually made it easier for Richa Ghosh to manipulate the field, especially playing those delicate shots toward the third man for boundaries. When the ball was pitched up, she timed it beautifully rather than going for big shots, which helped her capitalise on the scoring opportunities. As long as Richa Ghosh was at the crease, I believed RCB had a chance. She possesses all the shots-well-timed cover drives and powerful big hits,” she added.