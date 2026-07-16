Mithali Raj calls for new India captain; questions Harmanpreet's fitness, while advocating for Smriti Mandhana

New Delhi:

Former India captain Mithali Raj believes that Smriti Mandhana should immediately be appointed as India’s next leader in Tests and ODIs. The call for change comes after Mandhana publicly stated her readiness to captain the side. Mithali believes that the transition should have happened at least 2-3 years ago, but added that the selectors should now act quickly to change the leadership roles.

“I at least thought Smriti would lead the ODI format two-three years back. But now also, with the vast experience that she has at least the one-day and Test format should be given to her and perhaps the T20 to someone younger,” Mithali told PTI.

When it comes to the shortest format of the game, Mithali believes that the likes of Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues should be considered. The latter of the which, has also led Delhi Capitals in the WPL.

“I think Shafali. Her format is T20Is. And she has led the Under-19 World Cup side [to a title win in 2023]. Why not Shafali? Jemi too of course, yes. She has led [Delhi Capitals] in the WPL. But I do believe that whoever they pick, they need to give them some time to settle. Because all of us got time to settle in our role as a leader,” Mithali added.

Mithali explains why Harmanpreet needs to go

Mithali believes that the change is required as Harmanpreet Kaur’s fitness has been in question for some time. On top of that, India’s exit from the group stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 made it only tougher for Harmanpreet to build a case for herself. However, she proved her mettle in the one-off Test against England at the iconic Lord’s.

“One is, of course, the fitness, I feel is very important. Harman in the last two-three years, you see the physio quite often on the ground, every game when she's playing. There were a few games that she was unavailable. So, you obviously would want your captain to be fit and available for all games. And unfortunately, all of us age, so she's not the fittest,” Mithali explained.

Raj further criticised the selectors for their short-sighted approach, noting a distinct failure to groom future captains or establish a clear vision for the national team.

“So, I don't understand the thought process here. We don't have a roadmap. We don't think about two years down the line, where do you see Indian team? We are only thinking about series to series. We don't have a long-term plan,” she added.

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