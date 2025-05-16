Advertisement
Mitchell Starc to remain unavailable for Delhi Capitals for the rest of IPL 2025 season

Mitchell Starc was one of the several Australians part of that PBKS vs DC clash in Dharamsala, who witnessed the chaos of air-raid sirens in nearby areas with blackout protocols being followed and the stadium being evacuated in the middle of a live game. Starc was one of the top performers for DC.

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc will not finish the 2025 edition of the IPL with the Delhi Capitals as the fast bowler has decided against returning for the remainder of the season. Starc, who was one of several Australians involved in the PBKS vs DC clash in Dharamsala a week ago where nearby areas such as Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar and Hoshiarpur among others went under blackout following air-raid sirens, witnessed the stadium being evacuated amid chaos as the border situation between India and Pakistan escalated in the next couple of days.

 

