Mitchell Starc to remain unavailable for Delhi Capitals for the rest of IPL 2025 season

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc will not finish the 2025 edition of the IPL with the Delhi Capitals as the fast bowler has decided against returning for the remainder of the season. Starc, who was one of several Australians involved in the PBKS vs DC clash in Dharamsala a week ago where nearby areas such as Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar and Hoshiarpur among others went under blackout following air-raid sirens, witnessed the stadium being evacuated amid chaos as the border situation between India and Pakistan escalated in the next couple of days.