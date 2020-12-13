Aus vs Ind: Mitchell Starc to rejoin team after break due to family illness

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Mitchell Starc.

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc will rejoin the squad in Adelaide on Monday ahead of the first test against India at the venue from December 17. The-30-year-old New South Wales cricketer opted out of the T20 series, which India won 2-1, due to a family illness.

Cricket Australia confirmed on Sunday that Starc will travel to Adelaide with other teammates and Team India in a charter flight on Monday.

Australian cricket team up until recently had suffered from injury issues with two key players in David Warner and Will Pucovski missing out on the opening day/night Test matches. Starc coming back to the team in such situation is important for the squad, said Oz team head coach Justin Langer in a statement.

“We feel for Mitch at this difficult time and were happy he has taken time out to spend with his family,” said the coach. “We look forward to welcoming him back into the squad on Monday.”