Mitchell Starc surpasses Marco Jansen, becomes number-one ranked ICC Test bowler

New Delhi:

Mitchell Starc has once again become ICC’s number-one ranked Test bowler after an impressive performance in Australia's third Test against South Africa in Cape Town. He surpassed Marco Jansen for the spot, who had occupied the No. 1 position for just a week.

Notably, the Australia international clinched nine wickets in the match as he finished with figures of 6/72 and 3/65. However, despite his individual brilliance, Australia suffered a 176-run defeat. It resulted in South Africa sealing the Test series 2-1. When it comes to Jansen, the all-rounder managed three wickets in the contest but retained his reputation as one of the standout performers of the series.

He had earned the top bowling position after collecting 13 wickets and scoring 198 runs across the three Tests. However, Starc's latest nine-wicket haul was enough to reclaim the leading position.

Simon Harmer improves his ranking

Simon Harmer was another major beneficiary of the Cape Town encounter. He played a vital role in the contest, claiming 10 wickets. It resulted in the spinner being named the Player of the Match. It also helped him lift nine places to seventh in the Test bowling rankings. His 817 rating points are now the second-highest recorded by a South African spinner, behind Hugh Tayfield's 895 in February 1957.

Harmer also moved up three places to fifth in the Test all-rounders' standings. Jansen remains first, while Wiaan Mulder occupies third place. India's Ravindra Jadeja is second and Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan sits fourth.

Mulder's batting performance also brought a career milestone, with his second-innings 115 helping him climb seven positions to 17th among Test batters. Ryan Rickelton advanced 25 places to 23rd following his century in Cape Town.

Changes in ODI and T20I rankings

The latest ICC update also brought significant changes to the ODI rankings after the Pakistan tri-series. England’s Ben Duckett reached a career-best sixth position following his 167 against Sri Lanka. Pavan Rathnayake climbed 20 places to 16th after scores of 77 and 118, while Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman moved up nine positions to 37th after scoring 127 in the final.

In the T20I rankings, India's Shreyas Iyer gained two places to reach seventh following his half-century in the fifth match against New Zealand. Glenn Phillips climbed 13 positions to 24th after scoring 341 runs across the series and receiving the Player of the Series award.

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