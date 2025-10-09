Mitchell Starc set for BBL return with Sydney Sixers after 11-year hiatus Veteran Australia pacer Mitchell Starc is all set to make a return to the BBL (Big Bash League) after his return to Sydney Sixers. He will be featuring in the tournament after the conclusion of the Ashes series, but a lot could depend on his fitness level.

Sydney:

In a major development, veteran Australia pacer Mitchell Starc is all set for a return to the BBL (Big Bash League). The 35-year-old makes his return to the league after a hiatus of 11 years, as he signed a deal with Sydney Sixers for the upcoming BBL 15.

Like the last two seasons of the tournament, Starc has been signed as a supplementary player for Sixers. However, with his retirement from T20Is, a gap has been opened up in Starc’s schedule. Monitoring his fitness after the five Ashes tests, Starc could play for Sixers after January 8.

Notably, Starc will not be a part of Australia’s T20 World Cup campaign in the early stages of 2026, and the same could see him feature for most of the upcoming BBL season, and it could be interesting to see how the veteran pacer fares in the league.

Mitchell Starc reflects on his BBL return

After Starc’s return to the BBL was made official, the star pacer came forward and expressed his excitement over playing in the league again. "I can't wait to pull on the Sixers' fresh magenta playing shirt in BBL|15,” Starc said in a statement.

"Over the past decade I've stayed close to the club and, all things going to plan, am excited to get back on the field this summer. The Sixers are close to my heart, and I have great memories of our BBL|01 and Champions League success. My goal is to help bring another trophy home to our passionate fans,” he added.

Sixers squad for BBL|15: Sean Abbott, Babar Azam (Pakistan), Jafer Chohan (England), Sam Curran (England), Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Ben Manenti, Todd Murphy, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, Kane Richardson, Lachlan Shaw, Jordan Silk, Steve Smith. Marquee supplementary list: Mitchell Starc

Also Read: