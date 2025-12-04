Mitchell Starc scorches England again with six-wicket haul at Gabba, Joe Root saves visitors' day Speedster Mitchell Starc claimed six wickets in the first session of the Gabba Test. England were put in immense trouble, but it was again Joe Root who bailed them out with his maiden Test century in Australia. England finished the day on 325/9.

Brisbane:

Ace pacer Mitchell Starc produced another ruthless performance against England in the second Ashes Test at the Gabba. After a seven-wicket haul in the series opener in Perth, Starc continued with the momentum, claiming six in the next. In the absence of two senior pacers, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, the left-arm seamer rose to the occasion and turned the game in Australia’s favour in the first session of the day.

He claimed two quick wickets of Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope, as both registered a duck each. Captain Steve Smith then gave a break to Starc and introduced him again during the dusk phase. He delivered instantly, picking up the wicket of Harry Brook. In the third session, he dismissed Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse to register another six-wicket haul.

With the wicket of Brook, the 35-year-old also surpassed the legendary cricketer Wasim Akram on the list of most wickets by a left-arm seamer in Test cricket. The former Pakistan captain was quick to congratulate Starc and lauded him for his phenomenal career.

“Super Starc! Proud of you, mate. Your incredible hard work sets you apart, and it was only a matter of time before you crossed my tally of wickets. I am pleased to give this to you! Go well, and keep soaring to new heights in your stellar career,” Akram tweeted.

Root keeps England in hunt

Meanwhile, despite Starc’s six-wicket haul on Day 1, not everything went in Australia’s favour. England, at one stage, was reduced to 264 for nine and it felt that Australia would soon close the innings. However, star batter Joe Root and Jofra Archer played some brilliant cricket, as the duo registered the highest-ever 10th wicket partnership in pink ball Test cricket.

Root, notably, played some brilliant cricket in the middle, scoring his maiden Test century in Australia. The former England captain was under immense pressure leading up to the game, especially after an eight-wicket defeat in Perth, but he rose to the occasion and delivered a masterclass, as Root remained unbeaten on 135 runs to end the day. England finished with 325/9.