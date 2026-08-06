Mitchell Starc opens up on prospect of surpassing Dale Steyn, Kapil Dev in elite list ahead of BAN series

New Delhi:

The stage is set for a two-game Test series between Australia and Bangladesh. The two sides will meet from August 13th for the first Test in Darwin; furthermore, the second Test of the series will be held in Mackay from August 22nd, and both sides will hope to put in their best performance in the upcoming series.

Ahead of the series, many eyes will be set upon ace pacer Mitchell Starc, widely revered as one of the greatest bowlers of all time. Starc is on the cusp of scripting history. It is worth noting that Mitchell Starc currently sits in 12th place in the list of highest wicket-takers in Test cricket history.

Starc has a total of 433 wickets to his name in 105 Test matches and is on the verge of breaking into the top 10 wicket-takers in the history of the longest format of the game. Former India skipper Kapil Dev sits just ahead of Starc in the list with 434 wickets to his name. Furthermore, Dale Steyn holds the number 10 spot in the list with 439 wickets to his name.

What did Mitchell Starc say ahead of the series?

With the series right around the corner, Mitchell Starc took centre stage and talked about the prospect of overtaking Kapil and Dale Steyn in the list of Test wicket-takers and breaking into the top 10.

“It means I've played a bit. It is cool and very humbling to be spoken about with those guys. But that stuff doesn't mean a whole lot while you're still playing. You don't get too far ahead,” Starc told the Australian Associated Press.

“You're never as good or bad as you think or other people think you are. I still moan and whinge about anything that goes wrong with or feels wrong. Even heading into [the last] summer, it didn't feel like it clicked until the day before the Ashes,” he added.

It is interesting to note that Starc needs seven wickets to break into the top 10 and surpass Dale Steyn’s record tally of 439 wickets. It could be interesting to see how the star pacer fares in the upcoming two-game series against Bangladesh.

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