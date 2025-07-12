Mitchell Starc joins Glenn McGrath, becomes second Australia pacer to play 100 Test matches Mitchell Starc has become only the second Australian pacer to feature in 100 Test matches, joining former pacer Glenn McGrath. Australia left Nathan Lyon out for the Pink-ball Test against West Indies as they went with four pacers for the third Test.

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has achieved a major milestone in his Test career as he featured in his 100th Test match during the third Test between West Indies and Australia at Sabina Park, Kingston.

Starc has become only the second Australian specialist pacer to feature in a century of Test matches. He is the 16th Australian overall to feature in at least 100 Tests.

Starc 11th pacer to 100 Tests

Meanwhile, the left-arm pacer has become overall the 11th speedster to compete in 100 Tests, joining the list that is headed by James Anderson with 188 Tests to his name. For Australia, McCrath is the most capped Australian pacer, having donned the baggy green in 124 matches.

Nathan Lyon left out after 12 years

Meanwhile, Australia's lead spinner Nathan Lyon has been left out of the Playing XI for the first time since 2013, apart from the three matches he missed due to injury in the 2023 Ashes.

Lyon was left out as Australia went with four pacers for the Day-Night Test against the Windies. "We'll have a bat. The pink ball is better during the day, will hopefully help us get some runs. You are always playing for points, and max you get to play 10 Tests a year, so it is a big one. One change - Nathan Lyon misses out, Boland comes in for the pink ball Test. He is a dream to captain, he bowls fast and swings the ball," Australia captain Pat Cummins said at the toss.

"Would have batted as well. Three changes for us. He looked solid against the pink ball, should have a good crack at it. The twilight period would be the hardest, and the pink ball moves a bit more. Just about the top-order finding a way to nullify the new ball, they need to bat 25-30 overs atleast," West Indies skipper Roston Chase said.

West Indies (Playing XI): Mikyle Louis, John Campbell, Kevlon Anderson, Brandon King, Roston Chase(c), Shai Hope(w), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales

Australia (Playing XI): Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland