Mitchell Starc breaks silence on sandpaper scandal, stands by 2021 statement amid Usman Khawaja's revelations

New Delhi:

Ace pacer Mitchell Starc has maintained that Australia's bowling group had no knowledge of sandpaper being taken onto the field during the 2018 South Africa tour. In an interaction with the media, the veteran pacer refused to alter his account despite fresh allegations surrounding the ball-tampering scandal.

Starc reiterated that his recollection remained consistent with the statement issued by him, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon in 2021. He added to have not paid much attention to Khawaja’s comments and won’t add further comments in absence of other bowlers.

“I haven't really paid much attention to it, to be fair. Obviously, there's differing opinions of eight years ago. We were heavily grilled through the process at the time, and since, and I guess I won't speak on behalf of the bowlers, but where I stand, my opinion hasn't changed. My recollection hasn't changed from what we said in 2021,” Starc said, speaking at the launch of Kayo Sports and Fox Cricket's coverage of the upcoming Australian international season.

We saw it on the big screen: Starc

Khawaja's recently published book has reopened questions about Australia's conduct during the South African tour. The former opener alleged that the use of sandpaper was not limited to the Cape Town Test and claimed the team had employed it during the previous match in Port Elizabeth. Starc, however, insisted that Cape Town was the first time he became aware of the incident.

“As far as our statement said in 2021, we weren't aware of things being taken onto the field. We saw it on the big screen in Cape Town,” Starc said.

The fast bowler also indicated that he was unlikely to read Khawaja's autobiography and had not spoken to his former teammate since the controversy resurfaced. Asked whether they would discuss the matter, Starc responded, "It's up to him."

The developments have also drawn reactions from Starc's wife, Alyssa Healy, who acknowledged the difficult position of being both a broadcaster and the partner of a player involved in the 2018 controversy. However, she said she was comfortable sharing the commentary box with Khawaja.

Starc described the renewed controversy as disappointing, particularly with Australia's home summer beginning against England in Perth on Friday.

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