Mitchell Starc becomes leading wicket-taker in ICC finals, breaks Mohammed Shami's record Mitchell Starc accounted for both South African openers after Australia were skittled out for 212 in the first innings, having lost the toss in the WTC final. South Africa too were four down for not much as bowlers had a field day at Lord's on the first day.

London:

Big game, the Test final and the big-match player Mitchell Starc struck again as the tall Australian saw the back of both the South African openers in quick succession with the reining champions under pressure after being skittled out for 212 in the summit clash of the World Test Championship (WTC). Australia needed Starc to do some damage up top and that too without taking much time and the left-arm pacer responded instantly, dismissing Aiden Markram in the first over of South Africa's innings and followed it up with Ryan Rickelton in a 7-over first spell.

Those two wickets helped Starc achieve a massive record. Starc now has the most wickets in ICC finals across formats as he went past Mohammed Shami, who has nine scalps to his name in the big games. The innings has just begun and Starc is most likely to add a few more to his tally with the ball doing so much at Lord's on the first day.

Most wickets in ICC Finals (Tests, T20Is, ODIs)

11* - Mitchell Starc (Australia), 6 innings

10 - Mohammed Shami (India), 6 innings

8 - Trent Boult (New Zealand), 5 innings

8 - Ravindra Jadeja (India), 10 innings

8 - Kyle Jamieson (New Zealand), 3 innings

8 - Glenn McGrath (Australia), 5 innings

Starc also went up to 74 wickets for the 2023-25 WTC cycle, on par with his captain Pat Cummins, who also got the big wicket of Wiaan Mulder in the first innings. Starc now has 384 wickets in Test cricket and he also went past Sir Ian Botham (383) on the leaderboard for bowlers in the format. Starc now has 707 international wickets and those twin strikes helped him march ahead of Daniel Vettori in the overall tally and his next target will be Harbhajan Singh (711).

As many as 14 wickets fell on the first day as bowlers ruled the roost. Beau Webster and Steve Smith's 79-run partnership might prove to be very critical in the overall context of the game as no batters found it easy with the ball wobbling throughout the day, despite sun shining in the second half.