Mitchell Starc achieves another majestic feat in Test cricket after dismissing Wiaan Mulder

New Delhi:

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc became the first left-arm bowler to take 450 wickets in Test cricket. He recorded the feat on the third day of the second Test against South Africa in Gqeberha by dismissing Wiaan Mulder. He picked up the wicket on the final delivery of the 50th over. Mulder was troubled by pace and bounce and failed to react to a sharply rising delivery.

The 28-year-old could manage only a faint contact with his glove that sent the ball off his helmet towards Matt Renshaw at first slip, where Australia completed the catch. At first, the on-field umpire initially rejected the appeal. It left Australia to turn to the DRS and the review detected a clear spike off Mulder’s glove. Eventually, the original decision was overturned and confirmed Starc’s place in the record books.

The wicket also placed Starc in an exclusive group of Australian bowlers. He is now the fourth player from the country to reach 450 Test wickets, following legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne, off-spinner Nathan Lyon and former fast bowler Glenn McGrath.

Bavuma, Jansen script South Africa’s comeback

The Proteas were reduced to 40/4 at one stage. They were in big trouble, with the series on the line and that’s when captain Temba Bavuma rose to the occasion. Ryan Rickelton and Mulder also failed to make a mark before Bavuma and Marco Jansen added a meaningful partnership of 132 runs.

The all-rounder batted at a strike rate of 85, scoring 85 runs off 100 balls. With his aggressive strokeplay, Jansen brought South Africa back into the contest. Bavuma, in the meantime, kept the scoreboard ticking with a fantastic century in the middle.

Scott Boland claims five

Scott Boland claimed another five-wicket haul, dismissing Aiden Markram, Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Rickelton and Jansen. He replaced Nathan Lyon in the match and immediately made an impact, removing all three top order batters. Now, with another five-wicket haul, there will once again be questions about whether he should be a regular in the playing XI.

South Africa, in the meantime, will hope to cross 300 and allow their bowlers some breathing space in the second innings.

Also Read:

Mohammed Shami reflects on India ambition, says 'hope should always be there'