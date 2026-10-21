Mitchell Santner names one Indian bowler New Zealand batters should be careful of in upcoming T20I series

Christchurch:

After a four-year wait, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back again in the T20I scheme of things. He returned to action in the fifth T20I against West Indies in Bengaluru, but since the match got called off due to rain, the pacer didn’t get a chance to rotate his arms. New Zealand will hence mark his first series since the comeback. Ahead of that, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner praised the experienced Indian pacer, saying Bhuvneshwar could make the difference.

He assessed that Bhuvneshwar will love the swinging conditions in New Zealand. He analysed that the Uttar Pradesh-born pacer is a master of producing magic on flat decks as well and hence, if there’s some help from the pitch, he can definitely trouble the Kiwis.

“I think Bhuvi will love these conditions in New Zealand. If there's anything in the wicket, he'll find something out of it. Even on some flat ones in India, he still manages to nip the ball and swing the ball. So with the new ball out here especially, he'll be a challenge. I mean in India it's pretty challenging as a bowler these days, like we've seen in the recent series against West Indies, 250 getting chased down - who wants to be a bowler? - but he might like it out here a little better,” Santner said in the press conference.

Bhuvi brings experience, something we lacked: Shreyas Iyer

India captain Shreyas Iyer also underlined the value of bringing Bhuvneshwar back into the bowling group, pointing to the experience he offers in a format increasingly dominated by aggressive batting.

“Bhuvi, like you said, brings a lot of experience in the team. That was something we lacked, especially after the IPL we had a lot of new bowlers. If you see Bhuvi's career graph in the last two years, he's won the IPL also so he knows very well how to dominate this format,” Iyer said.

India’s batting depth presents another challenge for New Zealand. Their previous encounter came in the T20 World Cup final in March, when Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan helped India reach 255 before securing a 96-run victory. Santner also acknowledged the threat posed by teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who could feature during the series.

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