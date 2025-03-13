Mitchell Marsh cleared to play as batter, not all-rounder, for LSG in IPL 2025 Mitchell Marsh was ruled out of the ODI tour of Sri Lanka and the ICC Champions Trophy for Australia due to lower back pain and dysfunction. He has not played any competitive game since January 7 this year and has been managed his injury since September last year.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have received momentary relief as their overseas recruit Mitchell Marsh has been cleared to play in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, he will turn up only as a batter for them and not as an all-rounder due to his back injury. For the unversed, Marsh missed the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy due to lower back pain and dysfunction.

It was understood to be a disc-related problem that he had been managing since the limited-overs tour to England in September 2024. He saw a back specialist in early February and rested completely to try and settle the problem. The 33-year-old has been cleared to play and is likely to play the role of an impact player at the top of the order for LSG, who secured his services in a mega auction for Rs 3.4 crore.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, Marsh is expected to link up with the LSG squad on March 18 and reunite with former Australia, Western Australia and Perth Scorchers head coach Justin Langer. Marsh has not played a single competitive game since January 7, when he turned up for Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League.

Marsh's career has been troubled with multiple injuries before and the same is happening again. Even his IPL stints over the last few seasons have been short due to injuries. He played for the Delhi Capitals in the last three years but suffered injury issues a lot of times. Apart from LSG and DC, Marsh has previously played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rising Pune Supergiants, Pune Warriors and Deccan Chargers in the IPL.

Meanwhile, Australia's top players Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood who missed the Champions Trophy for different reasons are set to feature in IPL 2025 for their respective teams.