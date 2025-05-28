Mitchell Marsh breaks KL Rahul's LSG record with a spectacular season with the bat in IPL 2025 Mitchell Marsh signed off from IPL 2025 with a sensational season for the Lucknow Super Giants, amassing 627 runs in 13 innings, nearly as many as he scored in 42 matches in his whole career in the tournament prior to the season. Marsh also scored his maiden IPL ton in the season against GT.

Mitchell Marsh continued his splendid run in the ongoing IPL season for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), smashing his sixth half-century of the edition as he laid the foundation in Aiden Markram's absence against RCB for Rishabh Pant to take over and score his second ton in the competition history. Marsh, who had 655 runs to his name in the IPL prior to the 2025 edition, amassed 627 runs in 13 matches to register the best-ever season by an LSG batter, surpassing KL Rahul's record.

Former LSG skipper KL Rahul had scored 616 runs in the 2022 edition, taking the Super Giants to the playoffs in their maiden appearance in the IPL. Marsh, who scored his maiden IPL century against the Gujarat Titans in LSG's penultimate clash of the season in Ahmedabad, also went past Rahul's record of most fifty-plus scores in a season for the franchise (6) with six fifties and a hundred.

Most runs in an IPL season by a Lucknow Super Giants batter

627 - Mitchell Marsh (2025), in 13 innings

616 - KL Rahul (2022), in 15 innings

524 - Nicholas Pooran (2025), in 14 innings

520 - KL Rahul (2024), in 14 innings

508 - Quinton de Kock (2022), in 15 innings

Marsh and Aiden Markram's partnership was one of the big reasons why the Lucknow Super Giants probably overperformed in the season despite not having the required quality in the bowling department. Marsh amassed 627 runs for the season, Pooran scored 524, while Markram too piled on 445 runs for the season as the batting took care of itself for the most part apart from Rishabh Pant's form in the first 12 games but it was bowling, who, except Digvesh Rathi, looked toothless.

Against RCB too on Tuesday, 227 should have been defended by the Super Giants but Jitesh Sharma's breathtaking 85* off just 33 balls shocked the living daylights out of the home team as their foreign quick Will O'Rourke conceded 74 runs in his four overs.

Super Giants will hope to add a few more quality options in the bowling department to push for the playoffs next season as if there were doubts over Pant's retention, he may have swept them under the carpet with a magnificent century.