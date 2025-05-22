Mitchell Marsh achieves historic feat with maiden IPL century against Gujarat Titans Star Lucknow Super Giants batter Mitchell Marsh became the 11th Australian cricketer to score a century in the IPL. He hit his ton against Gujarat Titans in game 64 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025.

Ahmedabad :

Game 64 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Gujarat Titans take on Lucknow Super Giants. Both teams faced off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and the clash began with Lucknow coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

The side opened their innings with in-form players Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram coming out to bat. It was Marsh who took all the limelight with an exceptional innings against the hosts.

Marsh took the attack right to Gujarat, excelling with the bat and completing a magnificent century. He completed his ton in 56 deliveries and put the hosts under pressure very early on.

Completing his ton, Marsh became only the 11th Australian in the history of the IPL to score a century. He joins the likes of David Warner, Adam Gilchrist, Shaun Marsh, and many more in the elite list of Australians to score a century in the IPL.

Speaking of the game between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, it is only a consolation game for Lucknow as the team has already bowed out of the race for the IPL 2025 playoffs. Despite roping in several big names in the IPL 2025 mega auction, including star India batter Rishabh Pant for a whopping Rs. 27 crore, Lucknow failed to make their way to the knockouts.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans have enjoyed brilliant form in the ongoing IPL. The side, led by Shubman Gill, has seen exceptional performance with both the bat and the ball. After 12 matches played, the 2022 champions occupy first place in the standings.

With nine wins and three losses, Gujarat will hope for a good showing against Lucknow if they are looking to secure a top two spot in the standings. However, Mitchell Marsh’s exceptional first innings knock has quickly put the team under pressure in their must-win encounter.