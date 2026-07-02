Mitahli Raj explains reason behind turning down opportunity to play in inaugural WPL

New Delhi:

Former India captain Mithali Raj explained the reason behind turning down the opportunity to play in the Women’s Premier League. She cited that the off-field responsibilities in the sport attracted her more than lacing up the boots again. Mithali also reflected on her retirement, the arrival of the cash-rich league in women’s cricket and her continuing involvement in Indian cricket.

Notably, soon after retiring from international cricket in June 2022 after a 23-year career, she joined Gujarat Giants as a mentor. Later on, she became a consultant in Rajasthan, helping young women cricketers to find their feet in the sport. Apart from that, she is also a cricket expert, often spotted in India games.

“When I retired, that’s when the WPL was announced. I did have the option of playing, but I chose not to for my own personal reasons. But there are no regrets in these decisions. I was very happy to be part of, you know, one of the franchises as a mentor-cum-advisor, and then getting into the role of being a consultant for our state association, looking after women’s cricket,” Mithali told Wisden.

Rather than extending her playing career into the new league, Mitahli said she found satisfaction in contributing through mentoring and administration. She also spoke about how she views her place in the evolution of Indian women's cricket, describing her career as a link between different eras of the sport.

“I genuinely feel that I had a particular role to play to bridge that generation with the current generation. You need someone to play that role, and perhaps my journey was that. That was the sense of playing for so long,” she added.

The evolution of women’s cricket

Mitahli’s career stretched across major administrative changes in women's cricket, allowing her to witness the sport's transition through multiple governing structures before reaching its present framework. She said that experience gave her a unique perspective on the development of facilities and opportunities for women cricketers.

“Very few players I can say, who have seen pre-BCCI and post-BCCI phases, where playing under one organisation like Women’s Cricket Association of India and then IWCC (International Women’s Cricket Council), then coming under ICC, coming under the BCCI, seeing the different changes in facilities and the growth of women’s cricket. Not everybody can say that. So I have been very fortunate to have that journey,” she mentioned.

Also Read: