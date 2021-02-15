IND vs ENG 2nd Test: 'Missed it by miles' England make bizarre DRS review for caught behind

Image Source : SCREENSHOT/JIOTV Screenshot of third umpire reviewing England's DRS call on R Ashwin caught behind call.

With India's firm grip on England getting tighter with every passing moment in the ongoing second Test in Chennai, the visiting side is surely feeling the heat as Virat Kohli propelled the hosts towards a huge total to chase on the board.

While England could only manage a paltry 134 in reply to India's 329, A 156/6 on the board by the Kohli-led side by the lunch break on Day 3, propelling the lead to a strong 351, meant the pressure eventually got to Joe Root and team, who made a DRS review blunder against Ravichandran Ashwin moments before the lunch break.

The incident happened in the 48th over of the Indian second innings, when Ashwin was facing part-time spinner Dan Lawrence, who lobbed up the delivery spinning down the leg side, beating the batsman (batting on 30 at that time); prompting a fine one-handed take from wicket-keeper Ben Foakes.

And what turned out to be daylight between bat and ball, on-field umpire Nitin Menon's decision to call it not out was retained by the third umpire.

By the umpire called lunch, India lost five wickets but added 102 runs in the morning session on Monday. India -- who had lost the wicket of Shubman Gill (14) on Day Two -- reached 156/6 with skipper Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin batting on 38 and 34 respectively.

The hosts lost a flurry of wickets in the session, but considering they have added more than 100 runs to their total, they stand well ahead in the match.

Cheteshwar Pujara (7) was the first wicket to fall in the day as he got run-out in the most bizarre fashion.

Rohit Sharma (26) was the next to go as he could add just one run to his overnight score before he was stumped by England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes against Jack Leach.

Rishabh Pant, who was sent ahead of Ajinkya Rahane, tried to play in his usual flambouyant style. But Pant's stay was cut short after he tried to hit a maximum against Leach and instead was out stumped by Foakes, who is celebrating his 28th birthday on Monday. The left-handed batsman scored 8 runs off the 11 balls he faced.

Rahane (10), who came to bat at No. 6, hit a couple of boundaries and looked in good touch until he was caught brilliantly by Ollie Pope who took a diving catch at short leg to bring an end to the Indian batsman's inning.

Debutant Axar Patel then shared a 21-run stand with skipper Kohli before he was out lbw against Moeen Ali. Patel scored seven runs in 18 balls he faced during the course of his innings.

However, Ashwin -- who starred with the ball in the first innings picking up his 29th five-wicket Test-haul -- then shared an unbeaten 50-run stand with Kohli and made sure the hosts didn't lose any further wickets going into the lunch break. The duo scored runs at a brisk pace and didn't allow the visitors to put in any pressure on a wearing 'Chepauk' pitch.

India had posted 329 runs in their first innings. The hosts then bowled out England for 134, securing a 195-run lead.

(With inputs from IANS.)