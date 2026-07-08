Milton Shumba returns after three years as Zimbabwe announce 15-member squad for T20I series vs Bangladesh

Harare:

Zimbabwe have announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. The Chevrons have included left-arm fast bowler Newman Nyamhuri and top-order batter Milton Shumba in the mix, while retaining the majority of the core side that progressed to the Super Eight stage of the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Notably, the series marks Zimbabwe's return to T20Is following an impressive World Cup campaign in India and Sri Lanka, where the team advanced through the opening round without defeat and registered notable victories over Australia and Sri Lanka.

“The T20 World Cup showed what this group is capable of, so continuity was an important consideration for us,” convener of selectors David Mutendera said.

“We wanted to keep together the core of a squad that reached the Super Eight while also creating room for players who have earned their opportunities. This series gives the team another opportunity to keep growing as we continue building towards the major international tournaments ahead,” he added.

Among the new faces, Nyamhuri and Ben Curran could both make their T20I debuts. Curran has kept his place after being drafted into the World Cup squad as a replacement for the injured Brendan Taylor. Shumba also returns to Zimbabwe's T20I setup, earning his first call-up in the format since 2022.

There are also three changes from the World Cup group. Graeme Cremer is unavailable after suffering a left-arm fracture, while Brendan Taylor and Tony Munyonga also miss out.

Nyamhuri and Shumba’s recent impact

Nyamhuri heads into the series in strong form after making a significant impact against Bangladesh in recent weeks. The 20-year-old claimed six wickets across the one-off Test that Zimbabwe won before contributing with both bat and ball in the opening ODI. He returned figures of 2 for 22 and added 33 runs from 51 deliveries as Zimbabwe secured a phenomenal win.

Shumba forced his way back into the national side after finishing as the leading run-scorer in Zimbabwe's domestic T20 competition earlier this year. He accumulated 223 runs in eight matches to strengthen his case for an international recall.

Zimbabwe T20I squad:

Sikandar Raza (capt), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Milton Shumba

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