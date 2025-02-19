Milind Rege, former Mumbai captain and selector, dies aged 76 Milind Rege picked 126 wickets in 52 first-class matches of his career and also scored 1532 runs at an average of 23.56 playing for Mumbai. Notably, he was one of Mumbai's selectors when Sachin Tendulkar was added to the Ranji Trophy squad in 1988.

Milind Rege, former Mumbai captain and selector, died of a heart attack on Wednesday (February 18) aged 76. He played 52 first-class matches in his career for Mumbai and picked 126 wickets while scoring 1532 runs at an average of 23.56. He was associated with the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) as a selector and chief selector in separate stints. Notably, he was one of the selectors when Mumbai added a young Sachin Tendulkar to the Ranji Trophy squad back in 1988.

MCA released an official statement after the passing away of Milind Rege thanking him for his contributions to Mumbai cricket in different roles. "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Milind Rege sir. A stalwart of Mumbai cricket, his contributions as a player, selector, and mentor were invaluable. His guidance shaped generations of cricketers, and his legacy will forever be cherished. May his soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved one," MCA president Ajinkya Naik said in a statement.

Sachin Tendulkar also expressed grief over the passing away of the Mumbai stalwart who was also Sunil Gavaskar's childhood friend. "Sad to hear about Milind Rege Sir's passing. He was a true Mumbai cricketer with immense contributions to the city's cricket. He and other CCI members saw potential in me and asked me to play for CCI, which, as I look back now, was a landmark moment in my career. He could pick out a talented player from a sea of hardworking hopefuls. He had a special sixth sense to pick talent at all levels, but especially at junior levels.

"He leaves behind a void, one that's tough to fill. He may not be around, but his imprint on people's lives will always live on. He made a difference to so many lives and definitely made a difference to mine. Thank you, Sir, for everything. Heartfelt condolences to his friends and family," Tendulkar wrote.

Former India cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri also took to X calling Rege a champion cricketer and a human being. "Really sad to hear about the demise of a dear friend Milind Rege. A true Champion in his contribution to Mumbai and Tata's cricket all-round. A Mentor Par Excellence. Heartfelt condolences to Raj and family. God bless his soul," he wrote.

BCCI also mourned the passing away of Milind Rege even as Mumbai and Vidarbha teams observed a minute's silence in Nagpur before the start of third day's play in the ongoing Ranji Trophy semi-final. Mumbai players also wore black armbands paying tribute to their former great.