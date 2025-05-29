Middlesex vs Sussex pitch report: How will surface at Lord's in London play for T20 Blast 2025? Middlesex will play Sussex in the opening game of the T20 Blast 2025. Both teams had contrasting seasons in 2024, with Sussex qualifying for the semis while Middlesex won only three out of 14 games. Check out the Lord's Pitch Report before the blockbuster match.

Middlesex will play Sussex in the opening game of the T20 Blast 2025 at the iconic Lord’s on May 29. The hosts had a poor season last time around, finishing close to the bottom in the South Group last year. Sussex, on the other hand, finished second in the group and progressed to the semi-final, where they lost to Gloucestershire, who eventually went on to lift the trophy.

Sussex didn’t make too many changes to their squad since last season and will be hoping to keep up with the momentum and go the distance in 2025. Middlesex, meanwhile, won only three out of their 14 matches last season. In 2025, they released Martin Andersson, who was their leading run-scorer in the 2024 edition. However, they have signed Kane Williamson, who will be extremely vital for the team in the forthcoming season.

Sussex, led by Tymal Mills, will once again back their proven stars. Harrison Ward, Tom Alsop, and James Coles have scored over 300 runs last season and will once again be vital for the team. The captain himself clinched 24 wickets while James Coles picked 20.

Lord’s, London, Pitch Report

Since it's the start of the new season, the bowlers are expected to dominate in the middle. The batters are likely to have a difficult time as the swing can bother them. Bowling first will be ideal and anything above 150 runs can be considered winning total in the middle.

MID vs SUS Predicted Playing XI:

Middlesex predicted playing XI: Stevie Eskinazi (c), Leus du Plooy, Max Holden, Jack Davies (wk), Kane Williamson, Ryan Higgins, Luke Hollman, Blake Cullen, Tom Helm, Noah Cornwell, Henry Brookes

Sussex predicted playing XI: Harrison Ward, Daniel Hughes, Tom Clark, James Coles, Tom Alsop, John Simpson (wk), Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Tymal Mills (c), Jack Carson, Brad Currie, Ollie Robinson