MICT vs SEC, SA20 2025 Final Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Image Source : SA20 MI Cape Town will take on the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the final of the 2025 edition of the SA20

Sunrisers Eastern Cape's dream of a historic three-peat has reached its final destination as Aiden Markram and his men continued their dream run after looking like a vehicle with a punctured tyre in the first few games. After those three consecutive losses, Sunrisers have gone on to win seven out of their next nine matches, landing them in their third straight final in the SA20. Having won the titles on a couple of occasions previously, the Sunrisers will be hungry for a third straight title but will have a daunting challenge of getting past the table-toppers MI Cape Town in the final.

Tony de Zorzi stood up for the Sunrisers in the second qualifier and ended up playing a match-winning knock. This has been the Sunrisers' USP across three seasons so far, they have found new heroes on different occasions but would need one final collective effort to get past a giant of a team in MICT. MICT have possessed the amount of depth in their squad in this competition that the Mumbai Indians of 2020 did. Most of the players in form and even those, who are coming from the bench are not wasting time getting stuck in.

Obviously, a bowling attack featuring Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada and Trent Boult helps but the little things like the form of Dewald Brevis and Delano Potgieter have certainly helped too. Sunrisers had their lead pacer Richard Gleeson go for runs in the second qualifier and would hope to restrict the MICT line-up while sweating on Ottneil Baartman's fitness, who had left the field momentaily while clutching his hamstring. MICT do start as favourites but Sunrisers' late dash can't be ignored.

My Dream11 team for SA20 2025 Final, MICT vs SEC

David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Aiden Markram (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Delano Potgieter (vc), Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Craig Overton

Probable Playing XIs

MI Cape Town: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Sediqullah Atal, Dewald Brevis, Delano Potgieter, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: David Bedingham, Tony de Zorzi, Jordan Hermann, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Marco Jansen, Craig Overton, Liam Dawson, Ottneil Baartman, Richard Gleeson