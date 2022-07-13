Michael Vaughan salutes India's dominance, says men in blue have it all to win the T20I and ODI World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Michael Vaughan backs India to win ICC and ODI World Cups

Former English captain, Michael Vaughan has this habit of staying in news in some form or the other. Vaughan has often been criticized for his over-the-top views and opinions as he believes in speaking his mind. On many occasions, he has been adamant and has expressed that it hardly matters what other people think of him.

The cricketer turned commentator who is well known for his wild calls has now come out and said that the ruthless Indian team under the leadership of Rohit Sharma has all the qualities that are vital for any team to win ICC events. Vaughan's comments surfaced after the English team suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of team India. The former England captain feels that India still requires some improvement in certain areas but their style of playing is very much in place and can reap them positve results in the near future.

Almost everybody has been taking a note of India's gameplay in the recently concluded India vs England T20I series. The Indian batsmen and the bowlers were extremely ruthless and they did not allow any chance for England to make a comeback in the T20I series as they defeated them by a margin of 2-1 in the 3 match T20I series. For many years now, the Indian team has been criticized for their old fashioned approach to play T20I games by keeping wickets in hand and exploding in the death.

India's sudden turnaround and aggresive gameplay has raised many eyebrows and Vaughan now feels that India should get on a roll and outplay oppositions as they have the desired players at their disposal who can beat almost any team in any given circumstances and conditions. India has had a disappointing run at the ICC events after their 2013 Champions Trophy victory. At the moment it seems like the men in blue have made it a habit of crashing out of the multi-nation events and are being termed as new chokers in many corners of the globe.