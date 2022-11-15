Michael Vaughan picks his favourite for 2023 World Cup, rules India out of contention

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Vaughan picks favourite to win ODI World Cup in 2023

The Indian Cricket team once again failed to win an ICC event when the Men in Blue fell two steps short of the T20 glory in Australia. Rohit Sharma and his men were outblown by England in the semi-final and the English side later went on to become the 2022 T20 World champions. Following India's loss, there are talks about team India's approach in the shortest format and former England captain Michael Vaughan has been a big critic of the team since then.

Vaughan earlier stated that India is the most underperforming white- ball team in the history of cricket and they have not done anything after winning the 50 over World Cup. Now the former English captain has picked his favourite for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India and has ruled out the home nation to be the favourites. "The next big ticket is to win the 50 over World Cup in India next year. They have good spin options and you have to put them down as favourites for that tournament as well. When the tournament starts people will say India are favourites on home soil. Utter nonsense. England will be the team to defeat without any doubt and that is going to be the case for a few more years to come," Vaughan wrote in Daily Telegraph.

Since the last few years, the English side has shown huge strides in limited-overs cricket with their all-out attacking approach. They have belted the 2019 ODI World Cup and now also hold the 2022 T20 World Cup. Highlighting England's style of play, Vaughan said, "This group of England white ball players is extraordinary and for once English cricket has a trendsetting team the rest of the world should emulate."

He also heaped praise on England's specialist batting coach for the T20 World Cup and stated India should swallow their pride. "How are England going about their business? What do they do (to perform like this)? If I was in charge of Australia I would be all over Mike Hussey, who was a specialist batting coach with England in T20 World Cup 2022 and asking what they do behind the scenes. If I was running Indian cricket I would swallow my pride and look at England for inspiration" Vaughan stated.

