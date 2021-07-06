Michael Vaughan on COVID-19 outbreak in England camp: That must be the end of Alex Hales' international career

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Alex Hales of England

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels Alex Hales' international career might've come to an end after his omission from the Three Lions' rejigged squad for Pakistan One-day Internationals.

The ECB on Tuesday was forced to select a completely new squad for their limited-overs series against Pakistan after an outbreak of the coronavirus infected three players and four members of staff. All-rounder Ben Stokes was appointed captain of an England side that has nine uncapped players.

The 32-year-old Hales, who was banned a couple of years ago ahead of the 2019 World Cup after testing positive for recreational drug use, didn't make the cut. Captain Eoin Morgan had described the act as a breach of trust. Since then, Hales not even been in the reckoning.

"So No Alex Hales … that must be the end of his international career then … find it very sad that someone who made a huge mistake but was punished can’t be given another go … we all mistakes every week … !!! Those that say they don’t are lying … #OnOn," tweeted Vaughan on Tuesday.

“We're in unprecedented territory in terms of replacing an entire squad and management team," said Ashley Giles, director of England's men's cricket, “and I'm proud of how everyone has come together in order to get it done.

The ECB said that incoming players and support team members would follow PCR tests and bridging protocols to ensure safe entry to the camp.

"Following PCR tests administered yesterday [Monday] in Bristol, the ECB can confirm that seven members -- three players and four management team members -- of the England Men's ODI party have tested positive for Covid-19. The remaining members of the party have been deemed close contacts and will also isolate," the ECB said.

Revised England squad: Ben Stokes (captain), Jake Ball, Danny Briggs, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Lewis Gregory, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dan Lawrence, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Matt Parkinson, David Payne, Phil Salt, John Simpson, James Vince