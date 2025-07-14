Michael Vaughan gives his take on Karun Nair's future in India's starting lineup Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan came forward and gave his opinion on what the future could hold for veteran batter Karun Nair if India go on to lose the ongoing third Tets of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.

London:

The ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between England and India has not been a kind one to veteran India batter Karun Nair. Having played all three Tests of the series so far, Karun Nair registered scores of 0 and 20 in the first clash at Headingley.

Furthermore, he followed it up by scoring 31 and 26 in the second Test at Edgbaston. Additionally, with 40 and 14 runs scored across the two innings in the third Test, Nair has been unable to make the most of his comeback so far.

Reflecting on his form, former England cricketer Michael Vaughan took centre stage and opined that Nair’s time with the Indian starting XI could be done if the visitors lose the ongoing clash at the Lord’s Cricket Ground.

"If India win, I think he (Nair) will be fine. If India lose, I think his time will be up. That's just the nature. If England lose tomorrow, there will be so many questions about two or three of the England players. I think for Karun Nair, he needs Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, and Jadeja to hold their nerve and get India over the line. If they lose, that leave will be analysed a lot more than we are analysing it now," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

Vaughan predicted winner of Lord’s clash

When asked to give his prediction for the final day of the ongoing clash at the Lord’s Cricket Ground, Vaughan was quick to brand Rishabh Pant as the biggest deciding factor in the game. He opined that if Pant goes on to score more than 30 runs, India will win the game.

"I will say, if Rishabh Pant gets over 30, India will win the Test. England are going to give India, on Day 5, 40 hours of hell," Vaughan said.

It is worth noting that India needs 135 runs to win the game on day 5, and the side has six wickets in hand to get the job done. There is no doubt that England will come with everything they have to get the remaining six wickets and register their second win of the series.

