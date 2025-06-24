Michael Vaughan gives his prediction for first England vs India Test ahead of day 5 Former England skipper Michael Vaughan recently came forward and gave his prediction ahead of day 5 of the ongoing first Test between England and India. England need 350 runs more to win the first Test.

New Delhi:

England and India are all set to lock horns on the fifth and final day of the first Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test. Taking on each other in Leeds, both sides have put in a stellar show in the first four days of the game. From Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant scoring a century in the first innings to Ollie Pope, Harry Brook, and Ben Stokes coming through for the hosts, the clash has been perfectly set up for day 5.

To win the game, England have been given a target of 371 runs to chase down. The final day of the Test will begin with England on a score of 21 runs without the loss of any wickets. With 350 required to win, former England skipper Michael Vaughan came forward and gave his prediction for the fifth day.

He opined that England’s chances to win will boil down to how the side manages to tackle Jasprit Bumrah, and predicted that the match would end in a draw. "It comes down to me how they play Bumrah in the opening session and how they play Jadeja in the afternoon. I think it's going to be a draw actually. That's unusual for me. I usually go win or loss from one of the teams. I think it's going to be a draw tomorrow,” Vaughan told BBC’s Test Match special.

Josh Tongue reflects on England’s planning ahead of day 5

Ahead of the fifth day of the clash, England’s pacer Josh Tongue also talked about how the hosts would be preparing to take on India on day 5 of the clash.

"Hopefully we're not in that situation anyway (thinking about a draw). We'll try and be as positive as we can in that first session, then see where we are at lunch - then we'll take things from there,” Tongue was quoted as saying by BBC.