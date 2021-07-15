Michael Vaughan fears for India-England series after Rishabh Pant tests positive for COVID-19

Follow us on Image Source : AP Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant

Following wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant testing positive for COVID-19 in the ongoing tour of England, former England skipper Michael Vaughan fears for the Test series between the two sides.

Vaughan tweeted that Ashes could also be "hugely" affected due to the current bio-bubble and quarantine rules.

"I fear for the 100 & the Indian Test series unless the isolation laws change .. we are bound to have cases as is the case with @RishabhPant17 .. plus further down the line I fear the Ashes could be hugely affected with players pulling out unless bubbles/quarantine rules change !" wrote Vaughan.

It is understood that Pant won't travel to Durham for India's three-day practice match starting July 20. Later, the Indian team is set to take on England in a five-match Test series starting August 4.

According to sources, Pant is currently quarantined at an acquaintance's place. The wicketkeeper-batsman is likely to be tested again in the next couple of days. Pant and injured Shubman Gill are the two players who will be missing from the Indian team's practice-match stint in Durham.

Pant, who underwent a test after experiencing low-grade fever, was spotted attending a Euro championship match last month. He had even shared pictures on his social media accounts.

Earlier, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla spoke to news agency ANI and confirmed that the person who has tested positive will be tested again after two days, without naming the player.

"One player has been found positive, he was asymptomatic, I won't disclose the name. He was not staying in the team hotel, he is staying with relatives and is recovering very well. He is in isolation, he was found positive 8 days back. He will be tested again after two days," Shukla said.

The news of Pant getting infected with the virus comes shortly after the Covid outburst in England camp. All-rounder Ben Stokes was named the skipper of a rejigged England side that took on Pakistan in a three-match ODI series.