Michael Vaughan advises 'Washington Sundar-esque role' for Will Jacks after Test recall for the Ashes Will Jacks earned a Test recall after three years, as England prioritised batting depth over a second frontline spin-bowling option for the Ashes series. Jacks has played just two Test matches before, both in Pakistan, but has a six-wicket haul in his name.

London:

England confirmed their 16-member Test squad for the upcoming Ashes series and surprisingly, the visitors didn't have a second spinner in their side. Shoaib Bashir, the 21-year-old tall off-spinner, was the only slow bowler in the squad, with Will Jacks and Joe Root set to support him in the spin department. Jacks, who returned to England's white-ball sides following the Champions Trophy debacle, has earned a Test recall after a gap of three years.

Jacks has played just two Tests, both against Pakistan in 2022, and interestingly, the 26-year-old has a six-wicket haul to his name on debut in Rawalpindi. Former England captain Michael Vaughan, though, liked the option of a Jacks rather than a Liam Dawson or Rehan Ahmed, who are more bowlers than batters, while making a parallel with Indian off-spinning all-rounder Washington Sundar, who picked seven wickets in four Tests on the England tour, while scoring 284 runs in eight innings, including a century and a fifty.

"I like this. I could see him playing in Perth and Brisbane, like Washington Sundar for India. If your spinners aren’t going to bowl that many overs, pack the batting," Vaughan wrote in his The Telegraph column. However, will Jacks be as skillful and effective as Sundar in Australian conditions? Bashir is likely to play on grounds like MCG and SCG, which tend to get dry and will assist the slower bowlers, however, do England go with Jacks as the extra batter over a pacer? That would be something to look at.

Anyways, Vaughan isn't expecting Bashir to play every game, but warned England to manage their expectations with him. "I don’t think he will play every game, but has a decent record under Stokes. Picked to mimic Nathan Lyon, but is only 21; can contribute to an Ashes win, but we shouldn’t be relying on him," he added.

The five-match series kicks off on November 21 in Perth and England will hope that all their injury concerns, including skipper Ben Stokes and pacer Mark Wood are good to go by the time the first game arrives.

England squad for Ashes series: Ben Stokes (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (vc), Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue, Mark Wood.