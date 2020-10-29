Michael Neser signs with Glamorgan for 2021 season

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The 30-year-old will play four-day and 50-over cricket for the club, and will feature for the Welsh county alongside his Australian and Queensland team-mate Marnus Labuschagne.

Australian all-rounder Michael Neser has signed with Glamorgan as an overseas player for the 2021 season. The deal will see him play the County Championships as well as the One-Day Cup.

The 30-year-old will play four-day and 50-over cricket for the club, and will feature for the Welsh county alongside his Australian and Queensland team-mate Marnus Labuschagne.

"I'm still desperate to play county cricket after my spell this year was cancelled, so when I heard Glamorgan were interested I didn't have to think twice," said Neser in a statement.

"I'm keen to come over, showcase my skills, and do what I can to win games of cricket for Glamorgan. I've got those international ambitions, and I saw what playing for Glamorgan did for Marnus, and I'm hoping to do the same thing," he added.

The seam-bowling all-rounder has taken 186 wickets in 56 first-class matches, including four five-wicket hauls and last week scored a maiden first-class hundred for Queensland against Tasmania to go alongside his 11 career half-centuries.

In List A cricket, Neser has taken 61 poles with an economy rate of just 5.28, and has scored a century and a half-century. He also played two ODIs for Australia in 2018 and was part of the touring squad for the 2019 Ashes series.

"Michael is a high quality player and he'll add a lot to the dressing room. He's an experienced pro and he's got international quality and ambition, and that desire to do well," said Glamorgan director of cricket Mark Wallace.

"His ability with both bat and ball makes him a very dangerous player at any moment in a game and we see him as one of the best bowling all-rounders in the domestic game anywhere in the world, and brings a great balance to our side," he added.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage