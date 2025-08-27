Michael Clarke gets treated for 'another' skin cancer, urges everyone to get their skin checked regularly Former Australian cricketer Michael Clarke shared news about him getting treated for skin cancer, not for the first time. This time around, Clarke got it removed from his nose while also raising awareness about the disease.

Sydney:

Former Australian cricketer and World Cup-winning captain Michael Clarke took to his Instagram to raise awareness about skin cancer after getting one removed from his nose in his latest bout with the disease. Clarke, who was first diagnosed with skin cancer in 2006, had three non-melanoma lesions cut from his face in 2019 and the latest one was on the left side of his nose. The 44-year-old urged everyone to keep getting their skin checked regularly.

"Skin cancer is real! Especially in Australia. Another one cut out of my nose today. A friendly reminder to get your skin checked. Prevention is better than cure, but in my case, regular check-ups and early detection is key. So grateful that @drbishsoliman_ got it early," Clarke wrote on Instagram, while sharing an image post-surgery.

Michael Clarke, one of the best to play for Australia

Clarke is among several popular cricketers, including Richie Benaud, Sam Billings, Andy Flower and Lauren Cheatle, to suffer from skin cancer. One of the most elegant batters of his generation, Clarke was one of the members of the outstanding Australian white-ball side that probably won every trophy there was to be won during the 2007-2010 period, including a World Cup and a couple of Champions Trophies. Clarke then led Australia to a World Cup title in 2015, before calling it a day.

Clarke played 115 Tests, 245 ODIs and 34 T20Is for Australia, while scoring over 17,000 international runs across formats. On his day, Clarke would dominate the bowling attacks with painful ease. For Indian fans, especially, Clarke was a nightmare during the 2011-12 Border Gavaskar series, when he amassed a career-best 329* at his home ground in Sydney, frustrating, tiring and dismissing Indian bowlers for fun for multiple days.