Live Cricket Score, MI vs SRH, IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma's side eyes return to top

Live Cricket Score, MI vs SRH, IPL 2020MI vs SRH Live Cricket Score: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of IPL Match 17, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on indiatvnews.com. Mumbai Indians will be aiming for a return to the top with a win. Rohit Sharma returned to run-scoring form in the side's previous match and big-hitters Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya have also been among the runs. The SRH will be hopeful of the top-order firing for them, which could be key in the shorter boundaries of Sharjah. Find ball-by-ball updates from Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020 on indiatvnews.com.
Live Cricket Score, MI vs SRH, IPL 2020: Toss at 3 PM