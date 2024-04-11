MI vs RCB Live telecast and streaming: When and where to watch IPL 2024 match 25 free in India?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Hardik Pandya and Faf du Plessis at the IPL 2024

MI vs RCB: Mumbai Indians are set to host rivals Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the mega encounter at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Mumbai Indians finally ended their losing streak of three games by beating Delhi Capitals in their last game. Suryakumar Yadav returned from his long-term injury but was dismissed on a two-ball duck. However, Mumbai posted a huge total of 234 and then impressive bowling from Jasprit Bumrah and Gerald Coetzee restricted Delhi to 205.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered a heartbreaking six-wicket defeat while defending 183 against Rajasthan Royals in the last match. RCB have won just one of their opening five games in the IPL 2024 and are currently placed in the ninth position, on a level with eighth-placed Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai defeated Bengaluru when both teams last played against each other in the IPL 2023 but that was their only win in the last five head-to-head meetings.

Where to watch the MI vs RCB IPL 2024 match for free in India?

The 25th match of the IPL 2024 between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals will be live on Star Sports Network in different languages. The live streaming of the match will be available for absolutely free in India on JioCinema app and website.

MI vs RCB Squads

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Shams Mulani, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka, Mohammad Nabi, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Gopal, Luke Wood, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Dewald Brevis.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Saurav Chauhan, Reece Topley, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Will Jacks, Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar.