MI vs RR Live telecast and streaming: When and where to watch IPL 2024 match 14 free in India?

Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals will lock horns for the first time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season in the 14th match. This is also the first time Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will be hosting the match this season. The five-time champions have lost both their matches so far - against Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals are coming into this encounter after winning both their matches and will be looking to make it a hattrick of wins.

They are one of the only two teams to not lose a single game so far this season and have a chance to climb to the top of the points table with a win over MI. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and his men will have to play their best cricket to beat the Royals. MI remain in good stead thanks to their brilliant record at home last season winning five out of seven matches.

Moreover, Mumbai Indians have also won four out of last five matches against the Royals which suggests the latter side will have to work hard to improve their record.

Where to watch MI vs RR IPL 2024 match for free in India?

The 14th match of the IPL 2024 between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals will be live on Star Sports Network in different languages. The live streaming of the match will be available for absolutely free in India on JioCinema app and website.

Squads

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Shubham Dubey, Kunal Singh Rathore

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Shams Mulani, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka, Mohammad Nabi, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Gopal, Luke Wood, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Dewald Brevis