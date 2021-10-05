RR vs MI Live Score IPL 2021 Live Updates: Samson's Rajasthan vs Rohit's Mumbai; Playing XI, Toss at 7:00 PM

Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM RR vs MI Live Score IPL 2021 Live Updates

IPL 2021 Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI): Live Score and Updates

RR vs MI Live Cricket score online and updates, IPL 2021: Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of match 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 where Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at Sharjah. With just 10 days left before the champion of OIPL 2021 is revealed, four teams are vying for the fourth spot in the playoffs, two of them will be up against each other today in Sharjah. They stand sixth and seventh respectively with 10 points each from 12 games, and cannot afford any mistake in their remaining games, with Kolkata Knight Riders, with 12 points from 13 games, best place to take the final playoffs berth. [ : Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of match 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 where Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at Sharjah. With just 10 days left before the champion of OIPL 2021 is revealed, four teams are vying for the fourth spot in the playoffs, two of them will be up against each other today in Sharjah. They stand sixth and seventh respectively with 10 points each from 12 games, and cannot afford any mistake in their remaining games, with Kolkata Knight Riders, with 12 points from 13 games, best place to take the final playoffs berth. [ RR vs MI Live Streaming IPL 2021

RR vs MI, Match 51 Preview: Mumbai Indians' mega-stars will be making one last-ditch effort to put their derailed Indian Premier League campaign back on track when they take on a confident Rajasthan Royals in their penultimate league match on Tuesday. The five-time champions were aiming for a hat-trick, which would be a first in the tournament's 14-year-history, but poor show by their batsmen has led the team down. The wrinkles on Rohit Sharma's forehead and the grumpy look on his face are telling a tale that is unheard of in the MI contingent till now. [READ]