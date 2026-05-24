MI vs RR IPL 2026 LIVE Cricket Score: Royals look to book final playoff spot at Wankhede

New Delhi:

Rajasthan Royals take on Mumbai Indians in a must-win clash in the Indian Premier League 2026, with the final playoff spot hanging in the balance. Although Mumbai were eliminated from playoff contention early, their final league-stage fixture could prove decisive in shaping the knockout lineup. Despite Punjab Kings beating Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday, Rajasthan remain firmly in the race and still control their own destiny. A victory over Mumbai would secure their place in the playoffs, regardless of the outcome of the later match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals. A loss will eliminate the 2008 champions from reckoning with the final spot going down in the last match.

In a big boost for the Royals, both Ravindra Jadeja and Riyan Parag are set to be back in action for the Royals' must-win game against MI, as they are fit. Moreover, Jadeja also trained with the team on the eve of the game at the Wankhede. He bowled for a brief while before taking a longer stint with the bat in hand. Although Parag was not part of the nets, he is in line to play and take the captain's armband from Jaiswal.

Match Scorecard