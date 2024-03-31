Sunday, March 31, 2024
     
MI vs RR IPL 2024 pitch report: How will surface at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai play?

MI vs RR IPL 2024 pitch report: Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals recorded two brilliant wins in their opening two games this season while Hardi Pandya's Mumbai Indians look at the home advantage at Wankhede Stadium for the first win in 2024.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: March 31, 2024 21:30 IST
Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson
Image Source : AP Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson at the IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians (MI) will be seeking a maiden win of the season when they host high-flying Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 14th match of the IPL 2024 at Wankhede Stadium on Monday evening.

Hardik Pandya-led MI remain without a win after two games and are feeling the early pressure to earn first points. Sunrisers Hyderabad recorded 277 against Mumbai's much-changed bowling attack with debutants Kwena Maphaka and Shams Mulani failing to impress.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals defeated Delhi Capitals in their last game to make two wins in two of their opening games this season. Riyan Parag is looking in good rhythm this season as he smashed 84* against Delhi but Jos Buttler's poor form continues with 22 runs in two innings this season.

However, Rajasthan have won just 12 of their 28 encounters against Mumbai and just once in their last five meetings. 

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Pitch Report

Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium is set to host its first IPL 2024 game on Monday. Usually, a balanced surface in T20 cricket but fans can expect a high-scoring clash on a fresh surface and shorter boundaries. Teams are likely to elect to bowl first after winning the toss as dew is expected to play a big role in the second innings.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai T20 numbers

T20I Matches: 12

Matches won batting first: 5

Matches won bowling first: 7

Average first innings score: 172

Average second innings score: 161

Highest total scored: 240/3 by India vs West Indies

Highest score chased: 230/8 by England vs South Africa

Lowest total recorded: 80/10 by India women vs England women

Lowest total defended: 143/6 by West Indies women vs New Zealand women

MI vs RR probable playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka.

Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan.

