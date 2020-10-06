Indian T20 League
Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals Live score IPL 2020: RR look to get back to winning ways

Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals Live score IPL 2020: Here you can follow all the live score and updates of MI vs RR live IPL match from Abu Dhabi.

New Delhi Published on: October 06, 2020 18:05 IST
Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals Live score IPL 2020: RR look to get back to winning ways
Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals Live score IPL 2020: RR look to get back to winning ways

Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals Live score IPL 2020: Hello and welcome to our coverage of MI vs RR live IPL match from Abu Dhabi. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in the IPL encounter on Tuesday. After a heart-breaking loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 'Super Over', the defending champions bounced back in style, defeating Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad by 48 and 34 runs respectively. The best part of MI's camaign so far is that they have ticked almost all the boxes with skipper Rohit Sharma (176) in good touch and now Quinton de Kock also looking ominous. In contrast, Royals would like to arrest the slide before Ben Stokes completes his quarantine and is available from October 11. One of the primary reasons of their fall has been the poor form of Jos Buttler (47 runs from 3 games) along with yet another dismal show from Jaydev Unadkat (1 wicket from 4 games at 9.97 economy). The young Riyan Parag has also seemed completely out-of-depth unlike last year. Here you can follow all the live score and updates of MI vs RR live IPL match from Abu Dhabi. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals Live score IPL 2020: The toss will take place at 19.00 IST

 

Live updates :Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 Match 20

  • Oct 06, 2020 6:16 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Maheshwari

    MI vs RR Live updates

    The two modern day batting superstars will colide against each other in the mega encounter of Dream 11 IPL 2020.

  • Oct 06, 2020 6:05 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Maheshwari

    MI vs RR Live updates

    Hello and welcome to our live blog of Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals live IPL match from Abu Dhabi.

