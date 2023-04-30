MI vs RR: Injury update on pacer Jofra Archer

Follow us on Image Source : AP Jofra Archer

A lot has been happening on the sidelines for Mumbai Indians in terms of Jofra Archer's injury saga in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). He joined the five-time champions claiming to be fit for the cash-rich league but has ended up missing out five out of seven matches the team has played so far. He had also put out a tweet slamming the articles around him traveling to Belgium for a surgery in between the IPL and that started all the controversy.

However, MI head coach Mark Boucher has now confirmed that Archer did travel to Belgium for a minor surgery but admitted to have not known the minute details of the same. Moreover, he also confirmed that the England pacer is available for selection for the gam against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday (April 30). Boucher hoped that Archer's availability will solve MI's death bowling issues, an area where they need a massive improvement.

"es, he was (in Belgium for surgery). I believe it was a minor surgery. We all know what Jofra can do. He's been a fantastic bowler for many years now. So, he adds a different dimension to our attack. Obviously, some good pace. He can bowl with the new ball and he's very good at the death as well. It (death overs) is one area where we've struggled a bit. So, he can hopefully come in and fulfil that role, bowling in those situations," Boucher said ahead of the RR clash.

MI are currently at the ninth position in the points table with only three wins but have an extra game in hand compared to other teams. They will have soon have to start winning game to have any chance of making it to the top four. However, it will not be an easy task for them against the Rajasthan Royals who have been on a roll with five wins from 8 matches.

Latest Cricket News