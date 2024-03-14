MI vs RCB WPL 2024 eliminator pitch report: How will surface at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi play?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi

Defending champions Mumbai Indians face a tough challenge when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women's Premier League 2024 eliminator clash on Friday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore recorded a dominant seven-wicket win against Mumbai Indians in their last league stage game two days ago. RCB secured a playoff qualification by finishing third in the points table with four wins in eight games.

Mumbai Indians secured a second position in the league stages by chasing down 190 runs against Gujarat Giants in their seventh match of the season. Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be looking to overlook their latest defeat against RCB to enter the final as favourites.

Smriti Mandhana-led side has been impressive lately and will take the latest triumph against Mumbai as a boost to their eliminator clash. Mumbai missed out on wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia due to injury in their last game but the opener is expected to return for the upcoming game on Friday.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi Pitch Report

New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium offers a balanced surface in T20 cricket. Teams managed to post huge totals in the initial games at this venue in WPL 2024 but the bowlers have dominated the last three games here. Mumbai Indians successfully chased down 190 against Gujarat and collapsed on just 113 runs against Bangalore in their last two matches in Delhi which suggests a balanced and unpredictable surface.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi T20 numbers

Total T20 Matches: 13

Matches won batting first: 4

Matches won bowling first: 9

Average first innings score: 139

Average second innings score: 136

Highest total scored: 212/3 by South Africa vs India

Highest score chased: 212/3 by South Africa vs India

Lowest total recorded: 120/10 by Sri Lanka vs South Africa

Lowest total defended: 96/7 by Indian women vs Pakistan women

WPL 2024 Eliminator playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians playing XI: Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Priyanka Bala (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajevan Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque.

Royal Challengers Bangalore playing XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh.