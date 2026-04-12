MI vs RCB: What is Rohit Sharma's record against RCB in IPL?

New Delhi:

Game 20 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 sees Mumbai Indians taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru; the two sides will lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 12. It is worth noting that the upcoming clash will be one of the most anticipated games of the season.

Currently, Mumbai Indians sit in eighth place in the standings with one win and two losses in three games. The side started on a positive note but seems to have lost their mojo in recent matches, losing back-to-back matches.

If MI is looking to get back to winning ways, the five-time champions will look to depend on the services of veteran batter Rohit Sharma. The former India skipper looked in brilliant touch in MI’s first game of the season, and he will look for more of the same as he gears up to take on RCB.

On the same note, let us have a look at how Rohit Sharma has performed against Royal Challengers Bengaluru over the years in the IPL.

Rohit Sharma’s numbers against RCB in IPL

Over the years, Rohit Sharma has played a total of 34 matches against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL. Across the 34 innings, Rohit has amassed a total of 848 runs to his name. He maintains an average of 27.35 runs against the defending champions.

Furthermore, he has seven half-centuries against the side with a high score of 94 runs. He bats at a strike rate of 136.99 against RCB, and if MI are looking to get back to winning ways, Rohit's performance could prove to be key for Mumbai Indians in the upcoming game.

Despite a good start, Mumbai fell off in their next two games, and it could be interesting to see how they fare against the defending champions who will also be coming into the game after a loss.

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