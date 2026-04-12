MI vs RCB IPL 2026: Wankhede Stadium pitch report, stats, numbers and all you need to know

New Delhi:

The Mumbai Indians are set to host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their fourth game of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 12. Both teams are coming off defeats to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, when a 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had decimated the bowling line-ups of both these two power-packed sides.

In the rain-hit game in Guwahati, MI ran into the RR openers Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal, both of whom punished the Jasprit Bumrah-led bowling line-up. MI conceded 150/3 in the 11-over per-side clash and lost by 27 runs in the end. The five-time champions had won their opening game against Kolkata Knight Riders but have lost their next two, with the other being a defeat to Delhi Capitals.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru began their IPL 2026 title defence on a strong note after handing Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings a drubbing before running into Sooryavanshi in their previous outing. RCB huffed and puffed towards 201/8 in Guwahati but did some good work despite being at 125/7 at one stage. However, the chase was killed by the 15-year-old, who made 78 from 26 balls, while Dhruv Jurel's 81 from 43 deliveries took the Royals home.

These two sides now look to bounce back from their defeats as they lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Ahead of the clash, here is all you need to know about the venue.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch report

The Wankhede Stadium pitches have been highly helpful to the batters and also in the chases. Batting under the lights with dew around has been the preferred option in Mumbai. This game is set to be played at pitch No.8, where batting first and second is mostly balanced. In the last seven games here, teams batting first have won three, while chasing sides have clinched four matches.

Wankhede Stadium - The Numbers Game

There have been 124 IPL matches played at the Mumbai-based venue, with teams batting first winning 57 matches and chasing sides bagging 67 games. The average first innings score at the venue is 171

Matches Played - 124

Matches Won Batting First - 57

Matches Won Batting Second - 67

Highest Team Innings - 235/1 (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) vs Mumbai Indians

Lowest Team Innings - 67 (Kolkata Knight Riders) vs Mumbai Indians

Highest Run Chase Achieved - 224/4 (Mumbai Indians) vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Average Runs per Wicket - 27.34

Average Runs per Over - 8.60

Average Score Batting First - 171

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Venkatesh Iyer, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kanishk Chouhan, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Swapnil Singh, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Satvik Deswal

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, AM Ghazanfar, Jasprit Bumrah, Sherfane Rutherford, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Mayank Markande, Quinton de Kock, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Atharva Ankolekar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar