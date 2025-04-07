MI vs RCB, IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Mumbai Indians have lost three games in the ongoing season of the IPL and will be keen to turn their campaign around, especially with the biggest positive news - the return of Jasprit Bumrah. On the other hand, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru too are coming off a loss against the Gujarat Titans.

Mumbai Indians have lost three matches and it seems like their batting and bowling aren't in sync in the ongoing edition of the IPL. The only game they have won so far was at the Wankhede Stadium when they shot out the Kolkata Knight Riders for a paltry 116 before chasing it down with relative ease. The bowling will be bolstered with the return of Jasprit Bumrah and since the five-time champions are back at their den, Mumbai Indians will be keen to double up their points against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Bumrah's return will mean that Ashwani Kumar may have to sit out despite having that breakout debut against the Knight Riders. The presence of Bumrah alongside Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar gives the bowling attack a threatening look while Rohit Sharma is also likely to return after missing the previous game due to an injury. Tilak Varma's knock was momentum-arresting for the Mumbai Indians in their last game against the Lucknow Super Giants as he just couldn't hit it.

Varma will be retained in the line-up but with both Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks playing, he may not get to bat at his preferred No 3 in the batting order, which is why Suryakumar Yadav's responsibility increases multifold. For RCB, they didn't get much wrong in the last game as despite them being four down by the seventh over, they managed to get to 170. But on Wankhede, their batters will get the value for their shots and will enjoy. The bowling will take care of itself with the abundance of experience there.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2025 Match 20, MI vs RCB

Phil Salt (c), Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Tim David, Rajat Patidar, Naman Dhir, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood (vc)

Probable Playing XIIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma/Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Vignesh Puthur

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma