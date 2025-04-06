MI vs RCB head to head record ahead of IPL 2025 Match 20 With Mumbai Indians all set to lock horns against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in game 20 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, let us have a look at the head-to-head stats of both teams as they gear up for the upcoming game.

The stage is set for game 20 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Mumbai Indians lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Both sides will face off at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 6. It is worth noting that Mumbai Indians have been in horrid form in the tournament as of late. In the four matches that they have played, the side have only won one game and lost the remaining three.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been in brilliant form, winning two out of the three matches that they have played so far. Where MI occupy eighth place in the standings, RCB sit in second place, and both sides will hope to put in good performances in the upcoming clash.

It is worth noting that Mumbai Indians will have the services of Jasprit Bumrah available in the upcoming game, and the side will hope that Bumrah will bolster their lineup even further.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians head-to-head record in IPL

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have faced off 35 times in the IPL; MI are leading the head-to-head, winning the match-up 21 times. Whereas Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won the tie 14 times.

MI IPL 2025 squad: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickleton, Shrijith Krishnan, Bevon Jacobs, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Satyanarayana Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Mubeeb-ur-Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah.

RCB IPL 2025 squad: Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Lungisani Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee, Yash Dayal.